Solved: Origin of mysterious 'help' sign at West Coast lake revealed

Police have revealed the source of the mysterious message reading 'help' on a West Coast beach.

The sign was spotted by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura, east of Greymouth, last week.

A team conducted a search of the area but nothing of significance was located.

"The word was written in the sand by two young people, and there is no concern for any ones safety," a spokesperson said today.

"Police have spoken with the family and will do a preventative visit."

The Greymouth Star reports the incident was "a prank by children".

The search team stood down "pending any new information received" over the weekend.

There was no information to suggest anyone was in immediate danger, police said at the time.