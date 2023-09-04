New Zealand
1News

Solved: Origin of mysterious 'help' sign at West Coast lake revealed

4:49pm
A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast.

A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast. (Source: NZ Police)

Police have revealed the source of the mysterious message reading 'help' on a West Coast beach.

The sign was spotted by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura, east of Greymouth, last week.

A team conducted a search of the area but nothing of significance was located.

"The word was written in the sand by two young people, and there is no concern for any ones safety," a spokesperson said today.

"Police have spoken with the family and will do a preventative visit."

The Greymouth Star reports the incident was "a prank by children".

The search team stood down "pending any new information received" over the weekend.

There was no information to suggest anyone was in immediate danger, police said at the time.

New ZealandWest Coast

SHARE ME

More Stories

Healthcare staff gifted free trips to Milford Sound as a thank you

Healthcare staff gifted free trips to Milford Sound as a thank you

Fiordland tourist operators came up with the idea and delivered an adventure no one will ever forget.

Sat, Sep 2

2:18

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

Police said a team had conducted a search of the area but nothing of significance had been located.

Sat, Sep 2

Buller Health staff shortage: 'A matter of time' before someone dies

Buller Health staff shortage: 'A matter of time' before someone dies

Wed, Aug 23

9:31

'Hit me Frank' - Taunt by former West Coast council chairman

'Hit me Frank' - Taunt by former West Coast council chairman

Thu, Aug 17

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

Harold the Giraffe's trailer up for sale in charity auction

Tue, Aug 15

Security of West Coast highway a 'grave concern'

Security of West Coast highway a 'grave concern'

Tue, Aug 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Courtney Duncan wins 4th world champs with mum trackside

1:54

Courtney Duncan wins 4th world champs with mum trackside

33 mins ago

Man allegedly tried to drown his own child at WA beach - police

Man allegedly tried to drown his own child at WA beach - police

59 mins ago

Exclusive: 'Disturbing trend' of NZ wildlife decapitation

2:33

Exclusive: 'Disturbing trend' of NZ wildlife decapitation

6:23pm

'Nasty' political ads: Luxon, Hipkins weigh in on union attack

3:43

'Nasty' political ads: Luxon, Hipkins weigh in on union attack

6:00pm

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

5:33pm

Smoke billows from Upper Hutt house fire

Smoke billows from Upper Hutt house fire

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Sun, Sep 3