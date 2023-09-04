Dog reunited with family in US after 12 years missing

A dog has been reunited with his family in Arizona after going missing for 12 years.

Late last month, a field officer from Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) came across a senior dog who appeared "a little shy and kind of sad".

The officer was able to find a microchip and discovered the dog's name was Minion.

She called the number on file and found that he had been missing for 12 years.

Minion's owner said that a maintenance man had left a gate open in 2011 and that they hadn't seen Minion since.

After the call, MCACC took Minion back to his owner's home, 35km from where he was found.

The officer explained that because Minion was older, he wouldn't be a fast mover.

That all changed when she opened up the kennel and Minion saw his family.

He instantly started wagging his tail and was clearly excited to be reunited with his family.

MCACC said that the reunion would not have been possible without a microchip and reminded pet owners to make sure that contact information is kept up to date.