A burst water main has has flooded multiple shops in Auckland's Ōrākei this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call shortly before 4pm and sent one fire truck to the scene on Coates Ave.

An image supplied to 1News shows people wading through the water outside a bakery and other flooded shops.

WaterCare crews have isolated the water main and are carrying out repairs which they expect to be completed by 9:30pm.