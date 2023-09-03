World
Associated Press

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

12:58pm
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey in London.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: Associated Press)

An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch's 100th birthday, the government said Sunday.

The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth's former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee to consider proposals for a "fitting tribute" to Britain's longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022.

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

Janvrin and other officials on the committee will consider Elizabeth's life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen's honour.

"It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign," said Janvrin, who worked at Buckingham Palace in various roles from 1987 to 2007.

The recommendations will be presented to Elizabeth's heir King Charles III and the prime minister.

In 1955 Elizabeth unveiled a statue of her father, George VI, on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

WorldUK and EuropeRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Ambassadors from Russia, Belarus and Iran will not attend the award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

12:30pm

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

The Kerch bridge, which is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in Russia's war with Ukraine, has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

8:09am

Queen asked Boris Johnson if he was 'naked' in nightmare about her

Queen asked Boris Johnson if he was 'naked' in nightmare about her

9:10pm

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

6:43pm

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

5:18pm

Charles 'disappointed' Diana didn't give birth to daughter

Charles 'disappointed' Diana didn't give birth to daughter

4:56pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

35 mins ago

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

1:27pm

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

12:58pm

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

12:30pm

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

12:00pm

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

21:12

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

More from Entertainment

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu.

7:49am

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement announcing his death said.

8:23pm

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

4:07pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Fri, Sep 1