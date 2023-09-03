World
AAP

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

1:27pm
Paramedics treated 24-year-old Alina Kauffman and her 15-year-old brother Ernesto Salazar but they both died at the scene.

Paramedics treated 24-year-old Alina Kauffman and her 15-year-old brother Ernesto Salazar but they both died at the scene. (Source: Nine)

A 20-year-old man is due to face court on Sunday charged over a horror crash in Sydney's southwest that killed a young woman and her teenage brother.

Emergency services were called to Sadleir Avenue in Heckenberg about 9.30pm on Friday to find the pair trapped inside their Toyota Echo after it was hit head-on by a Mercedes allegedly travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

Paramedics treated the 24-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother at the scene, but they died.

A third car was also struck by the Mercedes, which police said was reported stolen, but the two occupants inside the stationary Rav4 were unhurt.

Witnesses told police the three young men inside the Mercedes then ran from the scene before driving off in a Volkswagon Golf.

That car was stopped by police about an hour later, and the 18-year-old driver was questioned and released without charge.

A 20-year-old man presented himself to Liverpool police station on Saturday afternoon at about 2pm.

Police said on Sunday the man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He was also charged with driving in a dangerous manner, negligent driving occasioning death, two counts of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, as well as driving while disqualified.

He had bail refused and is due to face Parramatta bail court on Sunday.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

The accused 23-year-old allegedly contacted several women she believed looked like her, offering fake talent and beauty opportunities.

6:43pm

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

A UK court heard that Ansreen and Mahek Bukhari, a mother and daughter duo, recruited at least five others to partake in the “cold-blooded” murder, killing Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21.

5:18pm

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

3:20pm

Proud Boy who helped spearhead Capitol attack jailed for 16 years

Proud Boy who helped spearhead Capitol attack jailed for 16 years

Sat, Sep 2

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling $16k of sea cucumbers

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling $16k of sea cucumbers

Sat, Sep 2

Bodycam footage shows fatal Ohio police shooting of pregnant mother

Bodycam footage shows fatal Ohio police shooting of pregnant mother

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

33 mins ago

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

1:27pm

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

12:58pm

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

12:30pm

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

12:00pm

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

21:12

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

More from Entertainment

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu.

7:49am

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement announcing his death said.

8:23pm

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

4:07pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Fri, Sep 1