New Zealand
Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

31 mins ago
A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast.

A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast.

Police have conducted a helicopter search of Lake Ahaura and its surrounds on the West Coast, after a 'help' sign was spotted drawn in the sand.

The sign was spotted by a helicopter flying over the lake, east of Greymouth earlier this week.

Today, police said a team had conducted a search of the area but nothing of significance had been located.

"Additionally, no information has been received that would suggest anyone is in immediate danger," a police spokesperson said.

"The search team will now stand down, pending any new information received."

If you have any information to share, you can still get in touch on 105, quoting event number P055875858.

New Zealand West Coast

