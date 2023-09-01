New Zealand
1News

'Help' sign spotted written in the sand at remote West Coast lake

2:48pm
A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast.

A message for help was spotted in the sand on the shores of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast. (Source: NZ Police)

A message for help has been spotted written in the sand on the shore of a remote West Coast lake.

It was spotted by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura, east of Greymouth.

Police are seeking any information that may determine the circumstances of the message.

"We are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having gone into that area recently," police said in a statement.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have written the message and who may now be safe and well."

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055875858.

New Zealand

