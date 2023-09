One ticket has won $10.3 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers were, 01, 05, 06, 20, 36, 39 Bonus 02 Powerball 08.

Two other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $333,333.

The winning Strike numbers were, 39, 06, 36, 05.

No one won Strike's top prize which has rolled over.

The $10.3 million winning ticket was sold at New World, Wairoa in Hawke's Bay.