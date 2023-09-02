Kiwi duo wins para gold at bowls world championships

New Zealand's Teri Blackbourn and Julie O'Connell have clinched a gold medal in the inaugural Women's Para Pairs event at the world bowls championships on Australia's Gold Coast.

It the first time that para bowlers have been part of the world bowls championships and the Blackjack pair capitalised, bagging victory to cap a journey that began when they first crossed paths at the airport in March on their way to represent New Zealand for the first time internationally.

Their success was hard-earned, losing only one of their seven matches to top their section and secure a spot in the semifinals where they beat Thailand 15-12.

They took on the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson from Scotland in the final.

The game was evenly poised for the first half of the match before Blackbourn and O'Connell scored seven over three consecutive ends to push to a commanding 12-5 lead.

Scotland fought valiantly in the remaining ends, but New Zealand held on for a 14-8 victory, securing their place in history as the inaugural winners of this event.

"It meant absolutely everything. It was really tough out there, but we played as a team throughout the tournament, and I'm really thrilled," O'Connell said.

Blackbourn added: "It was super slick out there. It was really nice to extend a lead, but we never felt complacent as you never should. It has been wicked getting to know Julie over the last six months, and winning this with her is the icing on the cake, I would not want to do it with anyone else."

Meanwhile, New Zealand has a second opportunity for gold on the second day of finals on Sunday when unbeaten Tayla Bruce competes in the final of the women's singles.

The Christchurch bowler unfurled a 21-10 victory over Australian Commonwealth Games champion Ellen Ryan to book a place in the final against Canada's Kelly McKerihen.

"I was happy with how I played. We took a little bit to get settled in. The green was very different from what we have played so far and the wind was up," Bruce said.

"I was happy with my play and proud to come up against Ellen and get over the line because she is an incredible opponent.

"I kept telling myself to keep patient once I got to 20-12 lead. I needed to be patient because I expected she would come back with her calibre."

rnz.co.nz