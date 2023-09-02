Rugby
1News

Crusaders 'a little bit emotional' at progress of new stadium

6:00am

It might still be three years away from completion but there's been a significant development at Christchurch's multi-use arena today with the waitlist for Crusaders members seats officially opened.

The Crusaders were given a sneak peek at what awaits them in April 2026 and coach Rob Penney admitted it was “a little bit emotional” for the club.

“It's something the city's been crying out for a long time,” Penney said.

“It's taken a wee while to get but such a great joy to see it getting moulded into what its going to be – a magnificent Te Kaha Stadium.”

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge was just as enthused.

“I know there's lots of talk about lots of venues in the country but I think without a doubt this is going to be the best,” he said.

So today loyal fans were offered the best seats in the new house although it came with a catch – they had to purchase memberships through the next two seasons.

“We've come from a historic average of 10-12 thousand and its gradually declined in our temporary stadium,” Mansbridge explained.

“We're at about three [thousand] but the demand we're getting or enquiry we're getting would suggest we'll get record numbers back again.”

The city's been without a permanent stadium since Lancaster Park crumbled in the 2011 earthquake nut not all was lost. In fact plenty was saved by the rugby union's historical trust from liquefaction and hidden in an old physio's room at Rugby Park.

The treasures will have a place in the new stadium although it’s not yet confirmed where it will all go.

Regardless, it’ll be there in 2026 waiting for new treasures to be added from Christchurch’s new home for sport.

