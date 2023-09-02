Body found in Wellington park was a 78-year-old man - police

Police have revealed the body that was found in a Wellington park on Thursday afternoon was a 78-year-old man.

The man was found dead in Tanera Park in the suburb of Brooklyn at about 3.45pm.

Currently, the 78-year-old's death is being treated as "unexplained".

A scene examination has now been completed by police, who are "providing support to the family of the deceased man".

"Police would like to thank all those who have contacted us following an appeal for information yesterday."

They are now asking anyone who was in the park on Thursday afternoon, specifically near the community garden, to call 105.