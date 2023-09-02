New Zealand
1News

Airline Covid credits: What you need to know and when they expire

By Daisy McWedge, Fair Go producer
6:00am

With Covid restrictions a distant memory, many are scrambling to use their travel credits – because they don’t get better with age.

So what do you need to know?

We’ve gathered up the Covid credit policies from some of the big airlines to give you the key points:

Air New Zealand

An Air New Zealand plane.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Air New Zealand extended their expiry for credits last year, and they can now be used to book any seat on any flight, as long as that seat is booked by December 31, 2023 and travel by December 31, 2024.

You can gift the credits to someone else if you are unable to use them yourself.

They also have a Covid-19 compassionate refund policy, which allows you to request a refund if you can no longer fly due to on-going ill health, or are suffering financial hardship as a result of Covid.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says 81% of the airline’s credits have been used but the airline would “love for the rest of our customers to use the credits that belong to them before they expire”.

Qantas

A Qantas A330 aircraft at Sydney Airport (file photo).

A Qantas A330 aircraft at Sydney Airport (file photo). (Source: Getty)

Qantas allows you to use your credits to book any seat on any flight, as long as that travel is booked by December 31, 2023 and travel by December 19, 2024.

If your credits are from bookings made on or before 30th September 2021 they can be used to make multiple bookings.

Qantas flight credits are not transferable to another person, so be prepared to make a booking yourself.

Qantas says to inquire if you would prefer a refund to a flight credit. A refund must be requested before your credit is used, and prior to its expiry date.

Jetstar

Jetstar plane

Jetstar plane (Source: 1News)

Jetstar allows you to use your credits to book any seat on any flight, as long as you book by December 31, 2023 and travel by December 1, 2024.

They can also be used across multiple bookings if you are planning more than one trip.

Not only that, but credits can be used on hotels booked via Jetstar.

And you can use your credit to book for someone else, as long as your details are added as the ‘booking contact’.

Virgin Australia

(Source: istock.com)

Virgin Australia credits must be booked and used by December 31, 2023.

Only limited seats are made available on flights to be booked with Future Flight credits.

If you have Virgin credits that you are struggling to use before they expire, Virgin encourages customers to get in touch via their contact centre. The phone number is 0800 670 000.

Credits were not the only option given to customers when flights were grounded by Covid, with some airlines offering refunds to those impacted.

Emirates

An Emirates plane.

An Emirates plane. (Source: 1News)

Emirates allows refunds on bookings affected by Covid, even if the flight hasn’t been cancelled.

It will refund the flight fare, but not the service fees or taxes.

For those who want to use their ticket, a 36-month extension from the date of the original booking has been applied to tickets issued prior to 31 March, 2021 with a travel date on or before 31 August 2022.

That ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in the same travel class with no extra fees during the validity period.

Emirates previously issued travel vouchers, and these can be refunded too, as long as you request that refund within two years of the date the voucher was issued.

By September 2020 Emirates had already completed more than 1.4 million refund requests.

Singapore Airlines

(Source: istock.com)

Singapore Airlines offered refunds to eligible customers from April 2020.

That same year it introduced a policy which provided customers with unlimited complimentary rebooking for tickets issued on or before 31 July 2022.

That policy has now ended, but eligible tickets issued have been offered one additional waiver of rebooking fees.

You don’t automatically have the right to a refund if you no longer want to travel at all. The Commerce Commission says it depends on the conditions of the ticket that you purchased at the time.

Its general advice to all your questions is check the terms and conditions of your ticket.

The commission is clear that airlines cannot mislead you about your rights to a refund or keeping your money, so make sure to know your rights before giving them a call.

If you are having any trouble with using up credits get in touch with the airline sooner rather than later.

If your travel credits have an expiry date coming up but you aren't sure when you are travelling, it could worth booking a flight before cut off and seeing if you can amend it later.

New ZealandTravelCovid-19

SHARE ME

More Stories

Passengers on Perth-Auckland flight exposed to whooping cough

Passengers on Perth-Auckland flight exposed to whooping cough

Te Whatu Ora are advising passengers to monitor for symptoms.

2:45pm

Group opposing Tarras Airport willing to take fight to court

Group opposing Tarras Airport willing to take fight to court

Christchurch Airport yesterday unveiled more detail for its controversial proposal to build an airport in the small Central Otago settlement, which was home to just a few hundred people.

Wed, Aug 30

2:23

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

Wed, Aug 30

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

Tue, Aug 29

1:26

Councils support airport’s bid to be next-gen aircraft base

Councils support airport’s bid to be next-gen aircraft base

Fri, Aug 25

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

Thu, Aug 24

2:15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

'It's gutting' - Eight kiwi mauled to death by dogs in Northland

'It's gutting' - Eight kiwi mauled to death by dogs in Northland

31 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Whakatāne

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Whakatāne

53 mins ago

Black Caps fall further behind England in series, losing by 95 runs

Black Caps fall further behind England in series, losing by 95 runs

7:53am

One dead after two-car crash in Auckland yesterday afternoon

One dead after two-car crash in Auckland yesterday afternoon

7:30am

One dead, four injured in stabbings in jail Trump was booked at

One dead, four injured in stabbings in jail Trump was booked at

7:08am

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

1:13

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

More from Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Kardashian previously admitted that she initially found it tough to develop a bond with Tatum.

9:15pm

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

After opening up about his mental health struggles over the death of Princess Diana and his time in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has been told to “get over it” by Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands.

8:15pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Thu, Aug 31

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31