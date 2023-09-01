Entertainment
Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

58 mins ago
Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications, Deadline reported. He was 52.

He is being hailed by a string of fellow movie makers for his work as first assistant director on all eight of the Harry Potter movies, as well as a string of Star Wars and Marvel films.

Marvel studio bosses Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a joint statement: “We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow and more.

“He was a calm presence behind the camera, and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set.

“Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World and because of his hard work and diligence was upped to an Executive Producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four.

“Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Jamie is survived by his wife, Carly, their child, Killeon, as well as his three children from an earlier marriage – Stella, Teddy and Phoebe.

Born in Britain, the director followed in the footsteps of his production manager dad Malcolm J Christopher.

His mum Penny was also in showbiz, working as a production coordinator.

Jamie started a production runner on Frederick Forsyth Presents in 1989 and later landed the third assistant director job on Alien 3.

He was then made second assistant director on The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, Golden Eye and The Fifth Element, before becoming first assistant director on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 – remaining with the franchise for all its installments.

