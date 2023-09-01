Health
Man with osteoarthritis in every joint forced to leave rest home

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
11:55am

Residents of a Hawke's Bay rest home are struggling to find new homes as the facility plans to cut 22 hospital care beds due to staffing challenges.

It comes as the Aged Care Association paints a dire picture of provider closures despite 13,000 more beds needed by 2030.

In Hawke's Bay, Brian Sorensen, who has osteoarthritis in every joint and needs full-time care, is one of the residents who now has to leave the Mary Doyle Care Centre in Havelock North, where he has lived for 20 years.

The 89-year-old was shocked when he was told he had to move out in three weeks.

"Makes you want to cry to be honest... A kick in the teeth."

His son Greg Sorensen described the situation as "totally heartless" and "beyond belief".

"To be told we have to get out of there in three weeks time is just absolutely disgraceful."

Sorensen's departure is set to coincide with his 90th birthday.

"I don't want to go. I'd like to stay."

"Unless the Government starts to address the chronic underfunding so that we can hire the nurses and build the beds, unfortunately for New Zealanders, this is going to get a lot worse," interim Aged Care Association chief executive Katherine Rich said.

In the last week, two more Waikato providers have advised the association of plans to close.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said it is actively working with the centre's owner Arvida.

Arvida declined to be interviewed by 1News but said in a statement it acknowledged how challenging its partial closure is for those affected. It has pledged its ongoing support until residents have resettled.

