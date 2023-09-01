New Zealand
James Bond experience coming to Queenstown

By Jared McCulloch, 1News Reporter
7:46pm

James Bond has a Licence to Kill. But in Queenstown, it's a Licence to Thrill, thanks to a limited edition Bond-themed Aston Martin experience.

Luxury tourism is bouncing back in the tourism mecca, with operators looking for new attractions to draw people in.

"We wanted to make sure that we make something new, something innovative," BLACK ZQN tourism operator Nigel Hobbs said.

The Aston Martin Vantage is just one of only 100 special Bond-themed cars in the world, and the only one in Australasia.

The supercar pays homage to a previous model from the 1987 film, The Living Daylights, starring Timothy Dalton.

Its top speed is 315km/h and can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

The cost of the car is under wraps but to ride in it, you will need around $2,500 which includes a helicopter flight and a snowmobile adventure.

Plus a vodka martini - shaken, not stirred, of course.

Ricky Bennett bought the car from a private collector in the United Kingdom.

But you won't get to be in the driver's seat, that's Ricky's job - as a Bond enthusiast and tour guide.

"I have always been into cars and the Bond [cars] and the whole story with Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery.

"To have something unique and cinematic and motoring history was part of my motivation to buy this," he said.

While, this model may not have all the bells and whistles like lasers and missiles, it still comes with suave sophistication - as standard.

And this is working well in the current tourism climate in the lower south, with luxury tourism now driving back.

Nigel Hobbs said, "there's a big movement from people from North America and south-east Asia coming here and enjoying what we have to offer."

Over The Top Helicopters are also part of the experience offering the sky high rides and have noticed a massive surge in high-end tourism and interest in this offering since the borders reopened a year ago.

Pilot Louisa "Choppy" Patterson told 1News, "[we've had a] lot of enquiries from all over the world and we are also with Tourism New Zealand.. going to a lot of luxury travel shows promoting NZ again."

As for the offering she said, "it's a combination experience but you can swap around you can have one in the car, one in the helicopter and meet at different locations."

James Bond has completed some Queenstown-esque activities in his movies, including bungee jumping off a dam in the 1995 film Goldeneye.

New Zealand was also mentioned about 'secret transmitters' in the same movie.

The franchise is yet to visit our country as part of a storyline, but Nigel thinks that might start to change.

"We know what Lord of the Rings has done now I think New Zealand would be the perfect location for a future Bond movie."

