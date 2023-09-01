'Freak accident' forces Porteous to withdraw from Winter Games

Nico Porteous has become familiar with setbacks.
As a medal-winning free skier, injuries are all part of the sport but in the build up to his competition return - his first time back in a event bib since the Beijing Winter Olympics where he won gold - the 21-year-old has been forCed to pull out of the Winter Games.
"Had a bit of a freak accident on the trampoline," said Porteous.
"I've hurt my tib and fib joint which is lucky it wasn't a knee joint, but it's taken a bit longer than expected."
But this minor setback may just be the makings of an even greater comeback. There's a bigger goal and it's the Millan Winter Olympics in 2026.
"There will be other opportunities and that's just something I have to keep my head up and work hard at trying to get back to health as fast as I can."
Porteous was headlining the heavy-hitting Oceania team for the Winter Games obsidian event next week.
A format like no other, obsidian will see invited teams made up of the best freeski and snowboard athletes representing Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania who will battle it out for bragging rights across custom built terrain park venues at Cardrona Alpine Resort and freeride terrain in the mountains around Wānaka.
Porteous is gutted he has had to pull out of the event, but taking a step back isn't something he's scared of. For the past year he's taken a break from any competition, ACL surgery playing a part in that, but it's also allowed him to explore a new passion of filmmaking.
SHARE ME