Flashback Friday: Watch Suzie, Napier’s swimming pig

Headlines of late have highlighted the infamous Reggie (née Kevin Bacon), the Auckland pig whose sunbathing habits became a motor hazard on State Highway 16 – but nearly 70 years before him, another pig was making headlines.

In the video above, you’ll meet Suzie, the Napier pig. Suzie’s sunbathing was not the centre of traffic congestion, but instead bemusement for New Zealanders, who saw her taking to the surf with her owner Andrew Jones in 1955.

This wasn’t out of character for Suzie, who was as at-home in the ocean as she was around people or dogs.

‘Flashback Friday’ is a new, weekly video series on 1News.co.nz, exploring TVNZ’s vast archive of news content spanning decades.

This story is from Pictorial Parade, which broadcast in cinemas each week from 1952 and 1971, courtesy of the National Film Unit.