New Zealand
1News

Auckland man involved in online child exploitation jailed

5:01pm
A file image of a judge in a courtroom.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

A 20-year-old man faces 30 months in jail after a Customs investigation found he had been involved in exploiting children online.

The Warkworth man was sentenced at North Shore District Court today for "exporting, distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials", Customs said.

Chief customs officer for the child exploitation operations team Simon Peterson said the man had uploaded a "significant number of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse to an overseas-based social media platform".

"Customs was notified by the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about concerning files the man had uploaded," he said.

"This sparked a Customs investigation, which revealed the man had shared objectionable materials to other users on social media and messaging platforms."

A subsequent search warrant was executed at the man's home address in June 2022, where he was arrested on site.

Upon further investigation, more child sexual abuse materials were found on the man's devices, some of which had been shared with other users through a messaging app.

Electronic forensic investigators also found a cloud storage account linked to an email used by the man, which contained "even more child sexual abuse materials were discovered, with more than half of the imagery in the worst category of child abuse".

“Customs and our law enforcement partners in New Zealand and overseas are watching closely for people who view and share child sexual abuse materials," Peterson continued.

"This sentence is a result of those partnerships and the dedication of our child abuse and electronic forensic investigators involved in this investigation."

Customs asks anyone with concerns or suspicions of people involved with child exploitation materials contact them anonymously on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

Police were called to a restaurant in Mt Roskill about 12.54am after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

5:43pm

Police search for wanted man in North Canterbury

Police search for wanted man in North Canterbury

The man, 42, was last seen driving a silver sedan in the area.

4:30pm

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

How the 'Up the Wahs' hype is helping those in need

10:55am

6:13

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

10:23am

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

9:30am

Police 'really struggling' with youth crime in Christchurch

Police 'really struggling' with youth crime in Christchurch

9:17am

9:45

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

2:03

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

19 mins ago

BREAKING

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

36 mins ago

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

52 mins ago

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

6:12pm

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

5:55pm

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31