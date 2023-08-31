New Zealand
Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

By James Ball, Digital Reporter
6:39pm

A man spotted hanging onto the back of a bus in Central Auckland has received condemnation from Auckland Transport.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a man is shown holding onto the back of a 133 bus near the intersection of Great North Rd and Karangahape Rd.

The bus was Henderson-bound and travels on the Northwestern Motorway as part of its route.

The man was spotted hanging onto the back of a 133 bus bound for Henderson. (Source: X/worried_mind)

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said that it is "extremely disappointing to see another video showing idiotic and potentially deadly stunts involving Auckland buses doing the rounds on social media".

"This sort of behaviour is reckless, irresponsible and puts lives at risk, including passengers onboard, pedestrians and those in nearby vehicles."

The stunt is also illegal with the offence of endangering transport attracting penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment.

