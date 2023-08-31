'Too many cows' - Security called as protesters disrupt Parliament

Greenpeace protesters were escorted out of Parliament's public gallery this afternoon as they heckled as a Greens MP spoke during the final Question Time before the election.

Three protesters draped large pink banners from the public gallery which read Too Many Cows. Climate Election Now.

They also issued three short blasts on a whistle and shouted the same "too many cows" slogan.

It came as Greens co-leader Marama Davidson was asking a supplementary question to the Minister of Climate Change James Shaw.

"Why are emissions falling?" she asked before the commotion kicked off.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe called for Parliamentary security to remove the protesters from the public gallery.

"You need to leave the gallery right now," he said, also asking that the banners be removed as well.

This comes as the 53rd Parliament adjourns today and politicians begin campaigning ahead of the October 14 election.

It also comes after a heckler derailed Christopher Luxon's media stand-up in Auckland's Pakuranga earlier this week as he challenged National's leader on a number of issues.

Luxon was being asked about his refusal to rule out working with NZ First when Visions NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka popped up over the fence behind him and Simeon Brown.

"We haven't seen you in Ōtara Mr Luxon," Mokaraka said.

"Hey buddy why can't we just be respectful of everyone," Luxon replied while looking back at the man.

"I think you are a candidate for Vision right?" Luxon inquired as Mokaraka had a Vision NZ pin on his jacket.

"We are part of Freedoms New Zealand and we would like you to turn up to our communities," Mokaraka replied.

It's not the first time Mokaraka has stolen the limelight from a political leader, he also heckled Labour leader Chris Hipkins during an Ōtara walkabout recently.

Hipkins moved through the market, greeting Labour supporters and stall holders and largely ignoring the protesters who attempted to derail his visit by chanting "no more Labour pains!"