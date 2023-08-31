Road rage incident sees woman hurl wing mirror through window

A bizarre road rage incident which saw a woman kick the wing mirror off a vehicle and smash a window has been caught on camera.

The incident took place at a set of traffic lights in Adelaide.

Belinda Reynolds, the victim of the attack, told Nine News she wasn't sure what sparked the incident that left her with cuts and bruises on her hands and face, and damage to her car.

Video filmed by another driver showed the attacker kicking Reynolds wing mirror off her vehicle, before picking the mirror up and hurling it at the car.

A woman involved in an Adelaide road rage incident (Source: Nine)

While the window withstood the first blow, a second throw saw the glass smash, sending glass over Reynolds.

"I said to her 'stop, what are you doing? Please stop what you're doing. Why? I'm petrified'," Reynolds said.

"I didn't know why she was so angry or angry at what, you know, and when the glass smashed, that's when I panicked."

The attacker has yet to be identified, leaving Reynolds with the repair bill.