Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

A 91-year-old Perth man was punched in the face by a helmet-wearing motorcyclist during a road rage attack in Perth on Friday.

Alan White, a grandfather, was followed into a car park by the 70-year-old attacker in Wannanup.

The attacker kicked White's car before turning his attention to his victim.

He was punched several times and kicked to the ground.

"I couldn't work him out. I don't know what his problem was," he told 9News.

"I couldn't understand what he was saying, he wouldn't take his helmet off (or) scarf off."

Members of the public helped White, who was able to drive himself home.

Alan White after being attacked in Perth (Source: Nine)

He later called police and was taken to a health centre for treatment.

The alleged assailant was charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and criminal damage.