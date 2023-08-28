World
1News

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

43 mins ago

A 91-year-old Perth man was punched in the face by a helmet-wearing motorcyclist during a road rage attack in Perth on Friday.

Alan White, a grandfather, was followed into a car park by the 70-year-old attacker in Wannanup.

The attacker kicked White's car before turning his attention to his victim.

He was punched several times and kicked to the ground.

"I couldn't work him out. I don't know what his problem was," he told 9News.

"I couldn't understand what he was saying, he wouldn't take his helmet off (or) scarf off."

Members of the public helped White, who was able to drive himself home.

Alan White after being attacked in Perth

Alan White after being attacked in Perth (Source: Nine)

He later called police and was taken to a health centre for treatment.

The alleged assailant was charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and criminal damage.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

They plunged 10 metres down a fortress wall while holidaying in Dubrovnik.

8 mins ago

3 Marines killed as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

3 Marines killed as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

Dozens more have been injured after the aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast during a training drill.

8:21pm

Women working in Antarctica left to fight sexual harassment on their own

Women working in Antarctica left to fight sexual harassment on their own

6:27pm

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

3:25pm

4 dead in racially-motivated Florida convenience store shooting

4 dead in racially-motivated Florida convenience store shooting

2:06pm

British Museum has recovered some of the stolen 2000 items

British Museum has recovered some of the stolen 2000 items

11:20am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

43 mins ago

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

0:33

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

8:41am

Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

0:34

Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

8:17am

Dame Lisa Carrington remains at the top of Canoe Sprint

Dame Lisa Carrington remains at the top of Canoe Sprint

7:50am

Wallabies crushed by France in final hit-out before World Cup

Wallabies crushed by France in final hit-out before World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25