Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

21 mins ago
Hugh Hefner took so much Viagra he went deaf, according to his widow.

The late Playboy founder - who died in 2017 at the age of 91 - would throw sex parties well into his latter years and now his widow Crystal has revealed that he would take so much Viagra to keep an erection that he would end up suffering from hearing loss in one ear but always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

Writing in her upcoming memoir, she said: "It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but — a lot, Pretty bad. We were like, ‘Oh, now it’s your turn.’ Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, ‘I’ve still got it'. Hef always said he’d rather be deaf and still able to have sex. Weird."

The 37-year-old star - who tied the knot with Hugh in 2012 - previously admitted she didn't recognise herself in pictures from her time in Hefner's former residence where he hosted his infamous Playboy Playmate parties with A-listers and the Playboy Bunnies.

She told UsWeekly: "I was in that bubble for a decade. I wasn't one of the three girlfriends on a show. We were married; I was there with Hugh until he died. I look at photos of when I was at the mansion, and it feels like I was wearing a costume.

"It’s called ‘Only Say Good Things’ because I [had] a conversation with Hef and he let me know: ‘Once I go, when I’m gone, please only say good things about me'.

"I kept that promise for the last five years. After going through a lot of therapy and healing, I realised that I needed to be honest about my time there. The book is about healing from a toxic environment."

