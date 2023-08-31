Cricket
Guptill puts hand up for World Cup with breathtaking century

By Sean Nugent, Daily Editor
5:55pm

Martin Guptill has made a late push for World Cup selection following a blistering century in the Caribbean Premier League today.

The 36-year-old smashed nine sixes on his way to an unbeaten 58-ball 100, guiding the Trinbago Knight Riders to 194/5 from their 20 overs. In reply, the Barbados Royals were quickly bundled out for just 61.

It was a return to form for Guptill, who had been in a slump across the CPL and Major League Cricket in recent weeks.

It may turn the heads of national selectors, given the Black Caps' dismal performance against England this morning.

Guptill has not played for New Zealand for nearly a year and has said in the past he's still hoping to return to the national setup.

"All I have to do is score runs and put pressure on," Guptill told 1News last November.

"If it happens then great and if it doesn't then I've had a career of nearly 14 years that I can be proud of.

"But I'm still looking for that call."

The Black Caps have yet to settle on an opening combination, with the likes of Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Will Young all featuring at the top of the order in recent series.

New Zealand have three remaining T20s and four ODIs against England over the next two weeks, before the two teams meet again in the opening game of the World Cup at Ahmedabad on October 5.

You can watch all the NZ v England T20s and ODIs live and free on TVNZ+

