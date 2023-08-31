Rugby
1News

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

25 mins ago

He's been a colourful character since his All Blacks debut in 2012 but with his last rugby hoorah on the horizon, Dane Coles has opened up on the legacy he wants to remembered for and what a fairytale finish looks like to him with 1News Sport's Kimberlee Downs.

When athletes talk about the personal legacy they want to leave, it’s often defined by achievements and plaudits - winning the most, or scoring the most or being the fastest, the strongest, the greatest.

But if Dane Coles could choose his legacy, it would be different.

He wants to have been trusted.

"Someone who just turned up, trained hard, played hard, was a good teammate," he told me at the team’s camp in Germany, where he’s preparing for his last rugby hurrah in France.

"I think the trust thing… that’s what I look for in other players, to look you in the eye and trust you to do your job, so if the lads can look back and trust in me… Then I’ll be pretty happy."

It’s a fitting trait from a media perspective, because there Coles is reliable too - whether it’s to give genuine reactions [the recent "Shag, what’re you up to?" a classic example] or be the one willing to front media on the hard times.

There’s never been any sense of pretence with the 36-year-old, who from his Test debut in 2012 helped redefine what a front-rower could do - who can forget some of his escapades at the peak of his powers, sprinting like a winger to score?

And even chatting in Germany, in a week where the team’s noticeably on edge, that doesn’t change.

Dane Coles.

Dane Coles. (Source: Photosport)

“I’m not a man that kind of believes in, is predicting fairytales and stuff like that," he declared.

We’re talking about how he wants to go out and obviously the goal is a World Cup win.

But.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and that’s all I can focus on, is one week at a time and doing my best for the team.

“If that’s my fairytale then I can look back and be happy about that.”

At 36, Coles is the oldest member of this year’s World Cup squad and he was good enough to give a wry chuckle when I refer to him as the kaumātua [elder] of the team.

He’s been around long enough to win one [2015], lose one [2019], and fear he'll never get to play one again [2023].

Steve Hansen consoles Dane Coles after the All Blacks lost their 2019 World Cup semifinal to England.

Steve Hansen consoles Dane Coles after the All Blacks lost their 2019 World Cup semifinal to England. (Source: Photosport)

The fact that he’s getting this last hurrah is one of the things he’s most proud of, along with his All Blacks debut, the 2015 World Cup win, and Bledisloe Cups year in and year out.

Those are what he’ll talk about, "when I’m at home having a beer talking to my mates and my kids about how good I thought I was," he laughed.

I pointed out to him that with 87 Test caps to his name, I think it’s safe to say he’s been pretty good.

He just smiled in response.

He doesn’t want to get too emotional, not yet, but he knows he’ll miss the brotherhood of his teams, the celebratory drinks in the sheds, that feeling that his side is up for the challenge before they hit the field.

They’re the moments he’ll treasure.

And he’s hoping there are a couple more still to come, as the kid from Paraparaumu, and Pōneke Club, heads into the final chapter of his own sort of fairytale in Paris.

RugbyAll BlacksRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

There’s also the motivation of becoming the first nation to claim four titles and overtake great rivals the All Blacks.

11:50am

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

Expectations are high that the hosts can emulate their footballing success by riding a wave of passionate support over the next few months.

Wed, Aug 30

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Wed, Aug 30

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Wed, Aug 30

1:08

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

Tue, Aug 29

1:58

Analysis: Good news for ABs but there's a problem with Barrett ruling

Analysis: Good news for ABs but there's a problem with Barrett ruling

Tue, Aug 29

2:08

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

2:17

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

48 mins ago

National’s tax plan would see house prices rise - experts

2:35

National’s tax plan would see house prices rise - experts

54 mins ago

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

6:39pm

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

0:06

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

6:20pm

Son and community farewell poisonous mushroom victims

Son and community farewell poisonous mushroom victims

5:55pm

Guptill puts hand up for World Cup with breathtaking century

0:33

Guptill puts hand up for World Cup with breathtaking century

More from Entertainment

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

She posted a carousel of images from a party including images of her adopted twins Estere and Stella, both 11, as well as her 17-year-old daughter Mercy.

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30