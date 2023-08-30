World
1News

'Worst turbulence' - Pilot's water bottle trick for nervous flyers

4:12pm
Pilot Jimmy Nicholson shows water trick so nervous flyers can deal with turbulence.

Pilot Jimmy Nicholson shows water trick so nervous flyers can deal with turbulence. (Source: TikTok/jimmy_nicholson)

Caught in "horrible turbulence" shortly after tying the knot with his fellow The Bachelor contestant Holly Kingston on the weekend, trained pilot Jimmy Nicholson posted a TikTok video with a few handy tricks to help nervous flyers.

The pilot, 33, and his wife, 29, were travelling from their marriage ceremony in Italy to Barcelona on Sunday, when they experienced some intense weather.

The video captured the distressed yells of nearby passengers who were bracing themselves against their seats. Nicholson comforted his wife and TikTok audience with some handy tips on how to stay calm.

First he said it helped to remember it is completely normal for planes to hit and withstand violent turbulence.

“Also, nothing to worry about. Planes are built to withstand way worse. Not fun evidently, but completely fine. [This is] Some of the worst turbulence I’ve ever felt,” he said.

He then briefly showcased a trick with his water bottle, where he holds it upside down to reveal its relative stillness compared to the chaos on board.

Finally, Nicholson said it helped to get some fresh air by upping the air-con above your seat and look out a window if one is nearby.

The video ended with relieved and grateful applause from passengers as the plane landed safely.

