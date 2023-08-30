New Zealand
Woman fails to return from Urewera camping trip

2:17pm
Natalie Podesvova.

Natalie Podesvova.

There are concerns for a woman who failed to return from a Urewera camping trip this week.

Police said Natalie Podesvova told friends she was travelling to the Urewera Ranges, specifically Lake Waikeremoana, to camp and do a trail walk.

She told them she would be back this week on Monday August 28, but has not returned.

The 32-year-old was last seen leaving her current address in Ōpōtiki.

Police are seeking sightings of a grey 2005 Mazda MPV registration GWM400, she was travelling in, pictured below.

Car being used by Natalie Podesvova.

Car being used by Natalie Podesvova.

If you have seen Natalie or her vehicle contact police on 105.

