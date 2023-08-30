Woman fails to return from Urewera camping trip

There are concerns for a woman who failed to return from a Urewera camping trip this week.
Police said Natalie Podesvova told friends she was travelling to the Urewera Ranges, specifically Lake Waikeremoana, to camp and do a trail walk.
She told them she would be back this week on Monday August 28, but has not returned.
The 32-year-old was last seen leaving her current address in Ōpōtiki.
Police are seeking sightings of a grey 2005 Mazda MPV registration GWM400, she was travelling in, pictured below.
If you have seen Natalie or her vehicle contact police on 105.
