Whakatāne High School students evacuated after art block fire

Whakatāne High School students have been evacuated after a fire in the school's art block.

Parents were alerted to the fire via text message around midday.

Many parents took to the Whakatāne High School Facebook page, where the school also reported the evacuation, to thank the school for its prompt response.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the art block fire is in the ceiling space and is "fully involved".

A large fire crew response has been sent to the school including a helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of roads have been cordoned off around the school.

Footage on the Whakatāne Beacon's Facebook page shows students standing on the school field with smoke billowing from the art block in the distance.

Just over 1000 students attend the school according to the most recent enrolment figures on an official Government website.