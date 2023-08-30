New Zealand
1News

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

By Farida Refaat
22 mins ago
A supermoon pictured in July 2022.

A supermoon pictured in July 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Tomorrow evening the world will see a very rare super blue moon, the first in over a decade, and the last for at least another few years.

But what makes this moon so rare and special? According to astronomy educator at Auckland's Stardome Observatory, Josh Aoraki, the combination of a super moon and a blue moon is what makes this occurrence so remarkable.

“First, is the super moon aspect. It’s basically when a full moon is occurring while the moon happens to be at its closest point to earth. That’s because the moon's orbit is elliptical, so there are points where it’s closer than others,” said Aoraki.

During this phenomenon, the moon is supposed to appear larger and brighter.

“This [super moon] is basically combined with the colloquial saying of a ‘blue moon’. That’s where we have two full moons in a month, which is pretty rare. We only get those every few years,” Aoraki said.

Despite the name, the super blue moon is actually not blue in colour at all, but refers to the rarity of the occurrence.

“The saying ‘blue moon’ is essentially just something that’s rare. The moon goes around the world in about 28 days, so we usually only ever get one full moon a month. So, whenever we have two full moons in a month, which is quite rare, that’s where that saying ‘once in a blue moon’ comes from,” said Aoraki.

Those who are eager to see the rare moon won’t have to wait too long, as the full moon will be rising as soon as the sun sets.

“If you want to get a good view of the moon, the best time to see it is when it rises and that’ll be in the eastern sky. If you can get up a hill and get a clear unobstructed view of the east, you’ll see that moon rising,” said Aoraki.

New ZealandSpaceScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Uni students engineer ways to give old police body armour new life

Uni students engineer ways to give old police body armour new life

Students from Massey University were tasked by the police with finding a new purpose for the out-of-warranty stab-resistant body armour.

Mon, Aug 28

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

Fri, Aug 25

0:18

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

Thu, Aug 24

2:30

Astronomy world buzzing over red question mark in space

Astronomy world buzzing over red question mark in space

Tue, Aug 15

Kiwi scientists find way to destroy forever chemicals in soil

Kiwi scientists find way to destroy forever chemicals in soil

Sun, Aug 13

2:14

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

3000-year-old arrowhead revealed to be made of meteorite

Wed, Aug 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

22 mins ago

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

39 mins ago

Rocks 'the size of chllly bins' fall at Cathedral Cove arch

Rocks 'the size of chllly bins' fall at Cathedral Cove arch

55 mins ago

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

2:35pm

Pippa Wetzell: Watching my brother Yanni play for the Tall Blacks

Pippa Wetzell: Watching my brother Yanni play for the Tall Blacks

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28