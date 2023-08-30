OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

The ultimate goal of the New Zealand under-23 football side is to make an impression at next year’s Paris Olympics, but first they need to get there.

So far, so good.

The OlyWhites beat Fiji 3-1 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland today to ‘win’ their second pool game at the Oceania qualifying tournament.

The first came without them even stepping onto the pitch, with Papua New Guinea not arriving in the country in time due to issues with obtaining visas – New Zealand awarded a 3-0 victory.

Today’s result was rarely in doubt, New Zealand taking control with three goals in only six first-half minutes.

New Zealand’s speed of ball movement in the first half, particularly in transition as they pounced on mistakes, constantly troubled Fiji and they regularly got in behind their opponent’s defence.

In many respects, the score should have been a lot greater. The OlyWhites were often guilty of being wasteful in front of goal or trying to be a little too cute when played through.

They also went off the boil in the second half, allowing Fiji to get a goal back through a clinical Aporosa Yada strike soon after the break, as mistakes crept into their game.

But it was a mostly satisfactory performance, and they’ve safely progressed through to the semifinals of the seven-team tournament. They now have seven days off before taking on the second-placed team from the other pool of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga and Samoa.

“I thought it was pretty professional,” New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley said. “There’s a lot more to come from these guys individually and as a team but, overall, it was a good start to the tournament. It wasn’t easy but we played pretty well.

“I thought we came out and first half played some really good football, really positive, really attacking and created a lot of chances.

“We went in at half time and I asked the boys to stay professional and do a good job, don’t do too much, and it’s sometimes a little bit difficult when you’re in that sort of position – 3-0 up – and I thought Fiji came out in the second half and gave it a good go."

Today’s match was essentially over as a contest after 25 minutes, with New Zealand three goals to the good.

The first came when Luis Toomey thundered in a well-worked free-kick, the second two minutes later when George Ott took advantage of some sloppy defending and smashed the ball home from close range and the third courtesy of a Jesse Randall penalty.

The equation from here is simple: two more wins in their next two games and they book a ticket to Paris.

History shows they can’t afford to get too far ahead of themselves just yet.

New Zealand 3 (Luis Toomey 19; George Ott 21; Jesse Randall 25;) Fiji 1 (Aporosa Yada 50). HT: 3-0.

By 1News Sport line-up producer Michael Brown