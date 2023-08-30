NZ Cricket appoint Players Association chair Weenink as new CEO

New Zealand Cricket have announced their new chief executive to replace the departing David White is the chair of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association Scott Weenink.

NZC announced this morning Weenink, a businessman and former first-class cricketer, has been appointed as White's successor and will officially begin in his new role next month.

Weenink comes to the position having previously started out as a corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions lawyer, before gaining executive and governance experience in a multiple industries including funds management, financial services, private equity, telecoms/technology and infrastructure.

Those experiences have seen Weenink work in New Zealand, the UK, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

But, perhaps just as important, he also has heavy ties to sport having played both cricket and rugby for Oxford University before becoming the chair of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association - a role he will now step down from.

“Scott had a great deal to offer in all the key areas, plus some special experiences that specifically suited the skillset needed in this position,” NZC board chairman Martin Snedden said.

“He understands the relationship between community and high performance sport; he’s very familiar with world cricket affairs and current issues, and he’s spent a significant time running organisations and projects within Asia, obviously a major region of importance for NZC."

Weenink said it was a privilege to be offered the opportunity to help build on the strong progress made throughout the New Zealand game in recent years.

“It was a great honour to be offered the position,” he said. “I love sport and cricket in particular, and I also love the business of sport – so this seemed like an ideal role."