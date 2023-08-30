Cricket
1News

NZ Cricket appoint Players Association chair Weenink as new CEO

12:51pm
New NZC chief executive, Scott Weenink.

New NZC chief executive, Scott Weenink. (Source: NZC)

New Zealand Cricket have announced their new chief executive to replace the departing David White is the chair of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association Scott Weenink.

NZC announced this morning Weenink, a businessman and former first-class cricketer, has been appointed as White's successor and will officially begin in his new role next month.

Weenink comes to the position having previously started out as a corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions lawyer, before gaining executive and governance experience in a multiple industries including funds management, financial services, private equity, telecoms/technology and infrastructure.

Those experiences have seen Weenink work in New Zealand, the UK, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

But, perhaps just as important, he also has heavy ties to sport having played both cricket and rugby for Oxford University before becoming the chair of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association - a role he will now step down from.

“Scott had a great deal to offer in all the key areas, plus some special experiences that specifically suited the skillset needed in this position,” NZC board chairman Martin Snedden said.

“He understands the relationship between community and high performance sport; he’s very familiar with world cricket affairs and current issues, and he’s spent a significant time running organisations and projects within Asia, obviously a major region of importance for NZC."

Weenink said it was a privilege to be offered the opportunity to help build on the strong progress made throughout the New Zealand game in recent years.

“It was a great honour to be offered the position,” he said. “I love sport and cricket in particular, and I also love the business of sport – so this seemed like an ideal role."

Cricket

SHARE ME

More Stories

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Black Caps coach Gary Stead conceded Kane Williamson still had a long way to go with the World Cup squad to be named in two weeks.

Tue, Aug 29

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

The Black Caps will also welcome back former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq as spin coach for the Bangladesh Test series in December.

Wed, Aug 23

Black Caps beat UAE to clinch T20 series 2-1

Black Caps beat UAE to clinch T20 series 2-1

Mon, Aug 21

Black Caps stunned by UAE in shock T20 loss

Black Caps stunned by UAE in shock T20 loss

Sun, Aug 20

Black Caps hold on against UAE to avoid T20 upset

Black Caps hold on against UAE to avoid T20 upset

Fri, Aug 18

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed ahead of World Cup

Ben Stokes ODI return confirmed ahead of World Cup

Thu, Aug 17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

21 mins ago

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

Rare super blue moon: What is it and where can you see it?

39 mins ago

Rocks 'the size of chllly bins' fall at Cathedral Cove arch

Rocks 'the size of chllly bins' fall at Cathedral Cove arch

55 mins ago

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

2:35pm

Pippa Wetzell: Watching my brother Yanni play for the Tall Blacks

Pippa Wetzell: Watching my brother Yanni play for the Tall Blacks

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28