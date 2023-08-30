Mum-daughter combo a key part of Hawke's Bay's surprise FPC run

The Hawke’s Bay Tui have been flying high this season after being promoted to the premiership grade of the women’s Farah Palmer Cup.

A special player duo has been a key to the team's success.

Away from home family niceties are put aside for mum Julie Ferguson and daughter Teilah Ferguson.

The two play together for the newly promoted Hawke's Bay Tui, this year's surprise Farah Palmer Cup semi-finalists.

Teilah has relocated from Wellington after several years playing for Otago and Wellington, while mum Julie is a retired Black Ferns Sevens player.

Teilah said she had always wanted to return home to be closer to family.

“I'll say Mum is competitive and she's just passed it on to me, everything is a competition, It will be special to have one last dance with Mum.

“The coach saw the spark that Mum still has, and we managed to wrap her along to Tui training as well.”

Julie said it's different from her playing days.

“I bring a different dynamic to when I used to be a bit younger.”

Their unique bond is just one part of the team's success.

The season's been tough as many players were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle but the passion for the game has helped get them through.

Tui captain Krysten Cottrell said the team knows they face a huge challenge playing table toppers Canterbury.

“We're all still working jobs and then coming out here in the cold nights running around but we've had the belief, this group have been together a wee while but we've also got a lot of young ones coming through who have stepped up,” Cottrell said.