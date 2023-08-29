World
Bang Showbiz

Sir Elton John 'in good health' following rush to hospital

6:17pm
Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival.

Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival. (Source: Getty)

Sir Elton John is "back home and in good health" after being rushed to hospital.

The 76-year-old pop icon suffered a fall at his French villa on Monday evening and went to the local hospital as a "precaution" but representatives for the Candle in the Wind singer confirmed that he left the hospital on Monday morning and is now in "good health" at home.

In a statement, a rep said: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

The Crocodile Rock hit maker - who lives in Berkshire but also has properties in London and in the US - had been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons following the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, a source had claimed that the Rocket Man singer had had to undergo a "brain scan", which revealed that he had not suffered any injury.

A source told The Daily Mail: "He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron. He was hospitalised in the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital, but was only slightly injured. He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures."

In 2021, Sir Elton was left in "considerable pain and discomfort" after suffering a fall and was forced to postpone the remainder of his tour until 2023.

At the time, he explained: "I wouldn't be 100 percent fit, I wouldn't be 100 percent confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip. I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent."

WorldUK and EuropeMusicArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man to sue BBC for royalties years after live interview mix-up

Man to sue BBC for royalties years after live interview mix-up

Guy Goma, who went viral in 2006 for the live interview, says he believes he should have received royalties from the blunder.

11:56am

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

The air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

7:02am

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Mon, Aug 28

Russia confirms Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russia confirms Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Mon, Aug 28

Kiwi's London hair salon dubbed the UK's greenest

Kiwi's London hair salon dubbed the UK's greenest

Mon, Aug 28

1:59

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

Sun, Aug 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Person dies at workplace in Balclutha

Person dies at workplace in Balclutha

22 mins ago

Seymour says ACT MP no longer believes climate change a hoax

2:36

Seymour says ACT MP no longer believes climate change a hoax

44 mins ago

NZ at risk of falling into deeper recession - IMF

3:21

NZ at risk of falling into deeper recession - IMF

49 mins ago

New online tool reveals 25 years of property disaster claims

19:30

New online tool reveals 25 years of property disaster claims

6:17pm

Sir Elton John 'in good health' following rush to hospital

Sir Elton John 'in good health' following rush to hospital

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27