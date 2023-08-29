New Zealand
1News

One person in a critical condition after Southland house fire

10:12am
Ambulance (file image).

Ambulance (file image). (Source: istock.com)

One person is in a critical condition following a house fire outside of Invercargill.

Multiple fire crews attended the blaze, which was at a property on the Woodlands Invercargill Highway, Longbush, about 7.57am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said that when they arrived, it was "well involved".

Multiple firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, worked to extinguish the flames.

While nobody was in the house, one person has been rushed to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.

New ZealandSouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two dead, four hospitalised after crash south of Dunedin

Two dead, four hospitalised after crash south of Dunedin

Police confirmed this evening that two people died following a two-vehicle crash on SH1 in Titri this afternoon.

8:05pm

Good Sorts: Former Canterbury policeman spreading joy of the bugle

Good Sorts: Former Canterbury policeman spreading joy of the bugle

Bill Peck uses his skills to entertain rest home residents among others.

Mon, Aug 28

2:26

Police made mistakes in investigation of 3-year-old's death

Police made mistakes in investigation of 3-year-old's death

Thu, Aug 24

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

Thu, Aug 24

4:37

Three's not a crowd: Queenstown's first triple-person swing proposed

Three's not a crowd: Queenstown's first triple-person swing proposed

Thu, Aug 24

Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach removed

Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach removed

Sun, Aug 20

0:20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

0:36

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

28 mins ago

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

0:56

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

44 mins ago

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

55 mins ago

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

0:27

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

59 mins ago

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27