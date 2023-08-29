One person in a critical condition after Southland house fire

One person is in a critical condition following a house fire outside of Invercargill.

Multiple fire crews attended the blaze, which was at a property on the Woodlands Invercargill Highway, Longbush, about 7.57am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said that when they arrived, it was "well involved".

Multiple firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, worked to extinguish the flames.

While nobody was in the house, one person has been rushed to Southland Hospital in a critical condition.