Man to sue BBC for royalties years after live interview mix-up

The man mistaken for an IT expert during a live BBC interview says he will sue the broadcaster over a lack of royalties from the now viral clip.

Guy Goma went viral in 2006 after he was invited into a BBC news studio and questioned about legal matters regarding Apple computers and the Apple Corps record company. Appropriately, he was at the company for a job interview within the IT department.

The computer technician is now looking to sue the broadcasting agency, saying he received no payment for the 2006 interview, which amassed millions of views. He claimed in a podcast he should be entitled to royalties because the BBC has profited off the clip.

When asked by the podcast series Accidentally Famous if the BBC had contacted him following the mix-up, he said he had contacted them, with no response.

"I am going to go to court because of the money they made from it. They have been using it for nearly 20 years with no penny to me," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I see that they are paying people millions here and there, that clip made them richer."

Goma was waiting in one of the buildings receptions in West London shortly before the interview took place, while music expert — and intended interviewee — Guy Keweny was in another area preparing for his moment on live television.

Goma was then led into the studio where he was offered makeup and a microphone and put in front of a camera. He realised there had been a mistake when journalist Karen Bowerman began questioning him.

He tried to answer the questions, leading to the viral video seen by millions of people.

Goma said on the Accidentally Famous podcast: "I am honest. I said, 'God help me' because I did not know what to say. I didn't know what was going on with the reporter, whatever they were saying.

"She didn't realise anything. At the end of the interview, I told her she had made a mistake and had interviewed the wrong person."

According to The Guardian, it was originally believed Goma was Keweny's taxi driver, but it was later revealed he was there for his job interview.

Shortly after his on-air experience, he was taken to the correct place for his job interview, where he explained what happened. His interview reportedly lasted 10 minutes and he wasn't offered the job.