Kiwi's London hair salon dubbed the UK's greenest

A Kiwi hairdresser has won one of the UK's top hairdressing awards by doing his part to change the industry.

Terry Wilson, originally from Blenheim, recently had his London salon named the UK's greenest.

He has always been passionate about the environment and has brought in several eco-friendly options such as water saving taps, being plastic-free, and biodegradable towels, which he said absorbs the same amount of water as a normal towel.

"There is no reason a salon should have a washing machine and dryer its the biggest waste of energy you can have," he told 1News.

The salon also uses paper as hair foils in an effort to cut down on waste.

"[Hairdressers] use thousands of foils each day and they're mainly thrown in the rubbish. That's 100 years before that breaks down."

Everything in the salon in recycled, even the hair itself.

"They make big booms out of it which are like big stockings, and they put this on oil slicks," said Wilson.

"It's stopping oil slicks around the world."

Hair Organics is not only helping people to look their best, but also the environment through its sustainable initiatives.

