Four men arrested after attempted robbery at Taupō store

4:31pm

(Source: 1News)

Four men have been arrested and charged for attempting to rob a store in Taupō on Wednesday 26 July.

Police were called to a store on Tamamutu Street following reports of two men, one armed, attempting to take and damage items.

They are believed to have then fled the scene with two additional men in a stolen vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the public.

Police had conducted a search at a Counties Manukau property and arrested the group, aged 25, 27, 31 and 38, last Tuesday.

The men are facing a variety of charges connected to this case, including assault with intent to rob, aggravated robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and participation in an organised crime group. They are also facing other charges of offending in the Auckland area.

They will reappear in Manukau District Court today before additional hearings on 14 September, 17 November and 22 November respectively.

Police continue to investigate the attempted robbery, with potential for further arrests.

