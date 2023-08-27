Ruapehu bounces back as skiers flock to the slopes

Just a couple of months after going into liquidation and then being bailed out by the Government to ensure the season could go ahead, Mount Ruapehu's ski field have loads of what they need most — snow.

Record snowfall has now crowned the mountain, with the world's deepest snow base of 255cm, ironic when around this time last year the field was closed due to a severe lack of snow.

Ruapehu Chief Operating Officer Travis Donaghue said the best days of the season are yet to come.

"We'll keep rolling that title out for a while yet, we have a long season to come. It runs right through to Labour weekend so we're not yet halfway, we tend to have great conditions later in the year when we don't see as many frosts so this base will set us up perfectly."

Skiers are also returning to the slopes, with hotels and restaurants finally back to pre-pandemic levels.

Hotel owner Ben Tuck said he was booked up for the season.

"Compared to last year, we were only a quarter full, and to now have every weekend full is just outstanding, very grateful."

TCB ski-shop owner Ben Wiggins said this past month has been a huge relief for Ohakune businesses.

"After four years of doing it tough with tourist numbers and weather, this was special," said Wiggins.

"Not only do we have the business relief, but we also have the relief of coming up and shredding on all this snow, we're all up here enjoying it and the town is enjoying it as well, wicked."

After the recent wobbles of Covid and the liquidation process, all mountain lovers are stoked to have things back in balance.

Earlier this year, creditors failed to meet an agreement on a buy-out option, but the Government came to the rescue with an 11th hour lifeline, $5 million to ensure that the season could go ahead.