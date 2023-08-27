Te Ao Māori
Māori wards law repeal likely under National govt - Luxon

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
4:04pm
National party leader Christopher Luxon.

National party leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

The repeal of legislation that removed local communities’ ability to veto the introduction of Māori wards to councils is likely under a National-led government.

It comes as ACT today pledged to repeal the law change, which was first put in place by Labour in 2021.

The amendment removed part of the Electoral Act, which had previously meant a local poll with five or more per cent of the local population could overturn a council's decision to introduce Māori wards.

It was supported by Labour, the Greens and te Pāti Māori, but National and ACT voted against the change.

Today, when asked about ACT’s policy, National leader Christopher Luxon said his party’s position was that New Zealand was “one country” and a democracy with one person, one vote.

“We’ve opposed [Labour’s law change] through the course of the last Parliament. We don’t believe that that’s fair or democratic.”

Asked for clarification, if that meant the Māori wards law would be repealed under a National government, he said: “That’s been our view and our position”.

Elected representatives can review the representation arrangements of a council roughly every six years through a representation review, which is a mandatory part of local government law.

Through that process - which includes mandated public consultation - Māori wards can be established or removed.

The law limits the number of Māori ward seats to be proportionate to the local population on the general and Māori electoral rolls.

Earlier, ACT leader David Seymour said reinstating the veto provision would restore "one person, one vote" to local government by "scrapping race-based representation altogether".

ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Getty)

"Labour has been unapologetically undemocratic about local Māori representation.

He said Māori wards were accessible to councils with the original law’s provisions.

Seymour added that by repealing the ability for the five per cent veto, Labour had repealed a "democratic provision".

"Labour deliberately engineered the law in order that some people will get elected based on who their great-grandparents were – not on what they do, but who they are. Not on the value and the dignity inherent in every individual person, but on membership of a collective. Those are not democratic values."

According to law firm Tompkins Wake, in the twenty years to 2021 when the law provided for the establishment of Māori wards constituencies in local government, 24 councils attempted to establish Māori wards, and just three succeeded.

At the 2022 local government elections, 29 local councils and six regional councils had Māori wards.

