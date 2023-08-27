ACT pledges to repeal Māori wards law change

The ACT party has pledged to repeal a law change that prevented communities from being able to veto the introduction of Māori wards.

The 2021 law change removed a part of the Electoral Act that meant a local poll with five or more per cent of the local population could overturn a council's decision to introduce Māori wards.

A government bill, it was supported by Labour, the Greens and te Pāti Māori, and at the 2022 election, 29 local councils and six regional councils had Māori wards.

Elected representatives can review the representation arrangements of a council roughly every six years through a representation review, which is a mandatory part of local government law. Through that process - which includes mandated public consultation - Māori wards can be established or removed.

The law limits the number of Māori ward seats to be proportionate to the local population on the general and Māori electoral rolls.

ACT leader David Seymour said reinstating the veto provision would restore "one person, one vote" to local government by "scrapping race-based representation altogether".

"Labour has been unapologetically undemocratic about local Māori representation.

"It has established iwi appointees on the otherwise democratically elected Environment Canterbury Regional Council.

"It attempted to force a disproportionate number of Māori wards on the Rotorua District Council, which was found to be inconsistent with the Bill of Rights by Labour's own Attorney-General. And it has attempted to force undemocratic Māori wards on communities that do not want them."

He said Māori wards were accessible to councils with the original provision.

"This provision had a binding referendum process where communities could oppose Māori wards' establishment, rather than allowing councils to unilaterally force them on constituents.

"At least six councils attempted to implement Māori wards which were democratically vetoed by this provision."

He said in repealing the ability for the five per cent veto, Labour had repealed a "democratic provision".

"Labour removed New Zealanders' democratic voting rights because it believed they couldn't be relied on to vote the right way.

"Labour believed binding referendums, where communities could oppose Māori wards' establishment, were an obstacle to more Māori representation."

Seymour said that was wrong.

"A Local Government New Zealand survey shows Māori make up 13.5 per cent of local representatives, which is very close to their share of the population as a whole. Māori are doing a good job of being elected to councils. There was no problem to solve.

"But Labour deliberately engineered the law in order that some people will get elected based on who their great-grandparents were – not on what they do, but who they are. Not on the value and the dignity inherent in every individual person, but on membership of a collective. Those are not democratic values."

He said New Zealand could not afford to "continue dividing ourselves along superficial lines" and needed to "celebrate the common humanity that unites all people".

According to law firm Tomkins Wake, in the twenty years to 2021 that New Zealand law provided for the establishment of Māori wards constituencies in local government, 24 councils attempted to establish Māori wards, and just three succeeded.