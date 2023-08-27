New Zealand
Sunday

Internationally acclaimed architect brings London lessons home to NZ

By Mava Moayyed, Sunday Reporter
6 mins ago

Aotearoa has a housing crisis. It’s a problem we've been grappling with for decades with successive governments trying to fix it but largely failing.

Now, an award-winning architect is bringing his knowledge from London's housing crisis to New Zealand, saying a new type of rental model is the key to increased housing affordability and quality.

Award-winning architect and researcher Dr Anthony Hoete (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rānana) spent three decades practising abroad, but recently moved home to take up a professorship at the University of Auckland.

Speaking to TVNZ's SUNDAY, Hoete said his last project before leaving London was one of his most important, and most risky.

"I could have gone bankrupt," he said.

In London, Hoete was frustrated by the gap between his designs and what was ultimately produced by developers.

"The housing crisis meant quite poor-quality housing in London. Some developers were cutting costs during the build to quickly make a profit.

"I think having that New Zealand DIY attitude, I thought I might as well set up my own development company so I could oversee the process."

He invested all his money in a South London plot of land and successfully led the design, development, and construction of a unique set of townhouses called Costa Street.

“Because I was the developer, I could decide how we spent the money, and we definitely spent it on things like decent windows, insulation and fixtures," he said.

Costa Street.

Costa Street. (Source: Supplied)

Another key difference of Costa Street was the lack of incentive to build quickly and cheaply because Hoete plans to permanently rent the properties, saying a build-to-rent model encourages better quality housing and long-term investment.

"We are setting out higher standards for the quality of affordable housing and I'm going to apply these lessons in Aotearoa New Zealand," he said.

As well as rethinking the future of housing through modern knowledge, Hoete is diving deep into the past to unearth lessons from his ancestors.

Hoete and a team from the University of Auckland recently unveiled a full-scale structure using an endangered Māori construction technique called mīmiro.

Mīmiro construction.

Mīmiro construction. (Source: Sunday)

Using interlocking supports and tensioned rope lashing, mīmiro was used by Māori as early as the 1700s.

After building the prototype near Ōpōtiki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Hoete's team tested mīmiro against earthquake requirements for modern buildings, proving its ability to withstand powerful vertical and lateral force.

"What it means in terms of future construction and technology is mind-boggling," he says.

"We're talking about its application in terms of anything from supermarkets to retail spaces. It's good seeing how this traditional knowledge could manifest in new ways that we haven’t even thought about.

"I'm not trying to preserve the past. My job I think is to transform it."

New ZealandUK and EuropeProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

Over the past four months TVNZ's Sunday has stayed alongside shattered residents as they waited for officials to tell them if their homes were safe to return to.

42 mins ago

19:30

What the future of community housing could look like

What the future of community housing could look like

It’s community living in the heart of Auckland’s Grey Lynn, and could be the future of high-density living.

Wed, Aug 23

3:53

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

Tue, Aug 22

Greytown woman credits firefighters, Seven Sharp for saving her life

Greytown woman credits firefighters, Seven Sharp for saving her life

Thu, Aug 17

3:43

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Thu, Aug 17

'We've lost everything': Owners of unsaleable, uninsurable Nelson homes

'We've lost everything': Owners of unsaleable, uninsurable Nelson homes

Wed, Aug 16

2:20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Internationally acclaimed architect brings London lessons home to NZ

12:17

Internationally acclaimed architect brings London lessons home to NZ

21 mins ago

Poll: Voters split on National's school phone ban policy

2:07

Poll: Voters split on National's school phone ban policy

42 mins ago

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

19:30

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

7:15pm

The plan to heal Murupara's meth addicted

3:24

The plan to heal Murupara's meth addicted

7:00pm

Felix Desmarais: Labour finally bringing the 'mongrel' to campaign

2:44

Felix Desmarais: Labour finally bringing the 'mongrel' to campaign

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Barker hosted the US version of The Price is Right for 35 years before retiring in 2007.

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25