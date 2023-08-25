Football
1News

Young Football Fern Riley signs with powerhouse Dutch club

12:22pm
Indiah-Paige Riley poses for her new vlub, PSV Eindhoven.

Indiah-Paige Riley poses for her new vlub, PSV Eindhoven. (Source: Supplied)

Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley has added another significant chapter to her young football career this year after signing a deal with PSV Eindhoven.

Fresh off making her World Cup debut, the 21-year-old has inked a deal with the powerhouse Dutch club until mid-2025.

"It is a young team that wants to play attractive football. I look forward to being part of that and putting PSV further on the map," Riley said.

Riley was born in Auckland but moved across the Tasman when she was 12, leading her to represent Australia at age-grade levels before earning a single cap with the senior Matildas side.

While earning international experience, Riley also six seasons of professional football under her belt after starting out with the Brisbane Roar in 2018 before moving to Danish outfit Fortuna Hjorring in 2020.

Riley returned to Brisbane this season for 11 more appearances before, ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she opted to switch allegiance and quickly became a key piece in Jitka Klimkova's gameplans.

She featured in all three of the Football Ferns' World Cup games — including their historic 1-0 win over Norway at Eden Park — and despite not progressing at the tournament, garnered attention from overseas.

"She is a very skilled player with experience at the highest level. In the conversations with her, it was confirmed to us that we are a match. We are confident that she can succeed here," Sandra Doreleijers, PSV's head of women's football, said.

PSV finished fourth in the top women's Dutch league, Vrouwen Eredivisie, last season with 11 wins in 20 games.

Riley is the second Football Fern to land an overseas deal after this year's World Cup, with Paige Satchell signing a one-year contract with the London City Lionesses earlier this month.

FootballUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony at the Women's World Cup.

7:38am

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

American star Megan Rapinoe slammed the level of "misogyny and sexism" within the Spanish organisation.

Thu, Aug 24

Man Utd to let Mason Greenwood go after criminal case closed

Man Utd to let Mason Greenwood go after criminal case closed

Tue, Aug 22

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

Mon, Aug 21

4:51

Neymar set for Saudi move after $164m transfer fee with PSG agreed

Neymar set for Saudi move after $164m transfer fee with PSG agreed

Tue, Aug 15

England to face Aus in World Cup semifinal after win over Colombia

England to face Aus in World Cup semifinal after win over Colombia

Sun, Aug 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Motu fight to go ahead with same ref despite trainer's threats

Motu fight to go ahead with same ref despite trainer's threats

20 mins ago

Steve Kerr on Tall Blacks: 'We have great respect for them'

1:02

Steve Kerr on Tall Blacks: 'We have great respect for them'

40 mins ago

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

1:21pm

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

1:02pm

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe.

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

The singer-songwriter video called in from what looked like his living room.

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23