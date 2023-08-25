Young Football Fern Riley signs with powerhouse Dutch club

Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley has added another significant chapter to her young football career this year after signing a deal with PSV Eindhoven.

Fresh off making her World Cup debut, the 21-year-old has inked a deal with the powerhouse Dutch club until mid-2025.

"It is a young team that wants to play attractive football. I look forward to being part of that and putting PSV further on the map," Riley said.

Riley was born in Auckland but moved across the Tasman when she was 12, leading her to represent Australia at age-grade levels before earning a single cap with the senior Matildas side.

While earning international experience, Riley also six seasons of professional football under her belt after starting out with the Brisbane Roar in 2018 before moving to Danish outfit Fortuna Hjorring in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley returned to Brisbane this season for 11 more appearances before, ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she opted to switch allegiance and quickly became a key piece in Jitka Klimkova's gameplans.

She featured in all three of the Football Ferns' World Cup games — including their historic 1-0 win over Norway at Eden Park — and despite not progressing at the tournament, garnered attention from overseas.

"She is a very skilled player with experience at the highest level. In the conversations with her, it was confirmed to us that we are a match. We are confident that she can succeed here," Sandra Doreleijers, PSV's head of women's football, said.

PSV finished fourth in the top women's Dutch league, Vrouwen Eredivisie, last season with 11 wins in 20 games.

Riley is the second Football Fern to land an overseas deal after this year's World Cup, with Paige Satchell signing a one-year contract with the London City Lionesses earlier this month.