Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth says he hopes to be inspired by his first ever New Zealand show in November.

The star chatted with Breakfast's Matty McLean, telling the host most of his "best songs" have been made while travelling.

Puth, 31, said he hopes that he can then inspire others, saying "[you] don't need thousands of dollars' worth of music training to make a song, you can just be inspired by your surroundings".

He said he has only been to New Zealand once, and only for a few hours for promo for a single. He said he is looking forward to being in the country.

Puth will be performing at Spark Arena on November 4.

Watch the full interview in the video above as the pair talk about Puth's career, his global success with the chart topping song See You Again, and his favourite Spice Girl.