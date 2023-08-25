Entertainment
Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am
Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart. (Source: Getty)

Kevin Hart is using in a wheelchair after suffering multiple muscle tears.

The 44-year-old comedian is hurt after challenging former NFL player Stevan Ridley, 34, to a 35m footrace to see who's faster and it led to the actor blowing "all his s***".

In an Instagram video, Kevin said: "To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above.

"It's not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.

"This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

Kevin joked he suffered the injuries because he "tried to jump out there and do some young stuff", and admitted while he thinks he's "pretty fast", the friendly bet didn't end well for him.

He explained he is dealing with a torn lower abdomen and hip abductors, adding: "I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk."

Referencing himself, the Jumanji star continued: "Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon.

"It's over. What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s*** ever, now I can't walk."

Kevin noted he could spend up to two months in the wheelchair as he heals from his injuries.

He said: "You know I'm out; I got about six to eight."

Four years ago, Kevin had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation after suffering a fractured spine in three places in a car crash in Malibu.

He was a passenger in his car - a 970 Plymouth Barracuda - when his friend Jared Black was behind the wheel and lost control as they crashed through some wooden fencing.

