New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Councils support airport’s bid to be next-gen aircraft base

6:01pm
Nelson Airport is seeking to be the home of Air New Zealand’s first next-generation, low-emission aircraft.

Nelson Airport is seeking to be the home of Air New Zealand’s first next-generation, low-emission aircraft. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

The Nelson-Tasman region’s two councils have thrown their weight behind the Nelson Airport’s bid to host Air New Zealand’s first commercial next-generation, low-emission aircraft.

In early August, Air New Zealand asked for expressions of interest from the country’s airports as part of selecting a route to fly its commercial demonstrator aircraft from 2026.

The flights will start from 2026 and initially be cargo-only services.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Shareholders Committee, said the expressions of interest offer the region a “fantastic opportunity”.

“Nelson is quite uniquely placed in New Zealand to be part of this exciting change in aircraft technology.”

Smith thought several factors give Nelson Airport an edge, including the region’s good climate, frequency of flights – especially the short 120km trips to Wellington, history of environmental leadership, and strong local aviation industry.

“I think it’s one of the most exciting opportunities for Nelson to be at the cutting edge of the next generation of aviation in a way I have not seen in some time.”

Nelson City councillor Rachel Sanson added that the country’s per capita aviation emissions, currently sitting around 12% of total transport emissions, are ahead of much larger nations like Canada.

“Anything that we can do to actually tackle this is important.”

Air New Zealand board chair Dame Theresa Walsh visited Nelson Airport in April and said the airport was asking "absolutely the right question" as it planned for a potential runway extension. Photo: supplied/Air New Zealand.

Air New Zealand board chair Dame Theresa Walsh visited Nelson Airport in April and said the airport was asking "absolutely the right question" as it planned for a potential runway extension. Photo: supplied/Air New Zealand. (Source: Air New Zealand)

The Joint Shareholders Committee, which consists of elected members from both Nelson City and Tasman District Councils, unanimously supported Smith's resolution that it endorses the airport’s expression of interest.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson was “very grateful” to have the support of the two councils.

“No one organisation or industry can create the change needed to shift our nation’s environmental performance at the scale required – partnership and collaboration will be absolutely central to success and we’re very fortunate to have a strong supportive shareholder backing our bid.”

He added that hosting next-generation aircraft is “a perfect fit” with airport’s goal of being a “world-class” facility.

“We believe the greatest contribution we can make as an airport is to use our resources to support our airline partners to decarbonise their operations, as this is where genuine change to the environmental profile of our industry can be made,” Thompson said.

“Should Nelson be successful in this bid, our airport and region would be a world leader in the transition to a lower-carbon transport future.”

To better cater to next-generation aircraft, the Nelson Airport is currently applying for a plan change to the Nelson Resource Management Plan which would allow it to extend its runway in the future.

Though an extension is not needed for Air New Zealand’s small commercial demonstrator trial, the airport has been advised that larger, low-emission aircraft may require a longer runway.

Nelson City Council, as a 50% shareholder in the Nelson Airport, has appointed a hearing panel of independent commissioners to make a final recommendation on the airport’s proposed plan change.

The council will have very limited grounds to reject the commissioners' recommendation.

On that basis, Smith is confident that supporting the airport’s expression of interest to Air New Zealand is not a conflict of interest for the council.

“We have a broad role in the community. An important part of being mayor is attracting investment and new opportunities for our region,” he said.

“With or without the airport extension application, I would be strongly advocating for us to take up this opportunity.”

It is currently undecided whether Air New Zealand’s next-generation aircraft will be electric, hybrid, or hydrogen fuel celled, though an announcement on their type is expected by early 2024.

By Max Frethey, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandTravelNelson

SHARE ME

More Stories

Air NZ returns to profitability, posts $412m net profit

Air NZ returns to profitability, posts $412m net profit

Chief executive Greg Foran acknowledged flying is more expensive, but said "airfares are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels".

Thu, Aug 24

2:15

2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

The Nelson incident happened about 3pm on Monday, and police say they are still looking to "identify and interview other suspects".

Thu, Aug 24

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

Wed, Aug 23

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Mon, Aug 21

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

Sat, Aug 19

2:19

Man removed from Air NZ flight to Samoa after 'security risk'

Man removed from Air NZ flight to Samoa after 'security risk'

Fri, Aug 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Hundreds join ex-gang members on Palmy peace walk

2:42

Hundreds join ex-gang members on Palmy peace walk

24 mins ago

US school assembly singles out Black students over low test scoring

US school assembly singles out Black students over low test scoring

39 mins ago

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

55 mins ago

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

6:19pm

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

39 mins ago

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am