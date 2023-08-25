Basketball World Cup: Tall Blacks prepare for tough US opener

The eyes of the basketball world will be on the Tall Blacks this weekend as they take on five-time champions and global sporting powerhouse the USA in their Basketball World Cup opener.

"Not going to lie it's a tough gig and going up against the best in the world is an amazing opportunity. We are going to prepare for them exactly like we prepare for every team," Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te-Rangi told 1News.

Pero Cameron's men spent five weeks pre-tournament in Europe, playing warm up matches in an aim to peak at the right time in Manila.

While the Tall Blacks only won two of the six games they were against quality opposition the likes of Canada, Italy and Japan.

"Six games we got. You always wonder if it's enough or too much especially in a five week campaign. You want games to get you battle ready and be able to improve every game. You recognise on video you are getting somewhere and also get results that help you acknowledge and give belief in the group and I think we got a mixture of that," Cameron said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're super excited to be here. We had a conversation not so long ago that not many players get this opportunity and we can't take these things for granted and we're going to give it our best for sure," Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te-Rangi said.

Sam Timmins and Dan Fotu are the two dropped from the extended squad. Corey Webster and Tai Webster are out citing personal reasons.

The 12 men Cameron put his trust in though may just have one of the toughest assignments in world basketball — if New Zealand are to make it beyond the group stage they'll have to beat either five-time champions USA or world number 9 Greece.

"We're getting ready for them. We have great respect for them, know they're very well coached, play really hard and they make you guard difficult actions — cut hard, they screen, look for quick shots. You have to be really well prepared to beat them so that's the plan and we'll spend the next couple days zeroing in more on the game plan," USA coach Steve Kerr said.

The USA are first up. "We're gonna compete, we're gonna play as hard as we can, try win a gold medal. If we don't, we understand there'll be plenty of criticism and we're okay with that," Kerr said.

Tall Blacks Squad of 12 – FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup

Finn Delany, Telekom Baskets Bonn / NZ Breakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Flynn Cameron, Melbourne United

Hyrum Harris, Hawkes Bay Hawks / Perth Wildcats

Isaac Fotu, Utsunomiya Brex

Izayah Le’Afa, Wellington Saints / NZ Breakers

Jordan Ngatai, Hawkes Bay Hawk

Reuben Te Rangi, Auckland Tuatara / S.E. Melbourne Phoenix

Shea Ili, Melbourne United

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Britt, Canterbury Rams

Tohi Smith-Milner, Wellington Saints / Adelaide 36ers

Walter Brown, Canterbury Rams / Tasmania Jackjumpers

Yanni Wetzell, Alba Berlin

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.