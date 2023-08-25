9-year-old cancer survivor to live Rugby World Cup dream

Rugby
When playing rugby for his local team, Mason Millan may look like every other rugby-mad kid. But at just nine years old, the son of a firefighter has spent a third of his life battling cancer.

When he was two, Mason was diagnosed with leukaemia, the most common form of childhood cancer in New Zealand.

For his parents, it was a massive shock.

“I guess at the start you’re afraid,” his dad Ivan said.

“You’re nervous and unsure about what the journey will look like.”

The treatment has a 90% success rate but is gruelling and long. Manson underwent chemotherapy for just over three years.

But through it all, his attitude and positivity inspired his family, which they praise.

“A huge part of it is Mason. He’s helped us keep that positivity up,” his mum Victoria said.

“He’s always been so brave and faced his treatment, even though there are times that have been really hard.”

“He bounces back.”

Mason is now cancer-free and is heading to the Rugby World Cup in France with his whānau, thanks to Land Rover.

“He inspires, he gives people hope, he's resilient, he's determined, he’s courageous… Just like an All Black,” Ivan said.

“He exemplifies that battler.”

He is one of four Defenders of Tomorrow who are flying to France to be mascots at the tournament.

“It’s an absolute dream for Mason to meet the All Blacks,” Victoria said.

Mason told Seven Sharp: “I thought it was like the greatest moment of my life.”

During Mason’s treatment, Victoria and Ivan were inspired by the stories of their children battling cancer and hope sharing Mason’s journey can do the same for others.

“To see him run out there, with the All Blacks, he’s a kid, he’s playing rugby, he’s doing sports, he’s going to school and living his best life,” Victoria said.

“If that can give one family hope, then we’ll be very happy.”

1:35

