Ward-Lealand appointed to Māori Language Commission

11:56am
Te Atamira Jennifer Ward-Lealand

Te Atamira Jennifer Ward-Lealand (Source: Te Karere)

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has announced the appointment of Te Atamira Jennifer Ward-Lealand CNZM to the board of Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

In a statement, Jackson said it's a further step in solidifying the Maihi Karauna strategy, which plans to have 85% of New Zealanders value te reo Māori as a part of their national identity.

"Ms Ward-Lealand is a taonga of Aotearoa performing arts. Her commitment and aroha for te reo Māori in everyday life has shone through her many great achievements."

From theatre to te reo Māori advocate

Ward-Lealand has had more than 40 years of experience both on-screen and in theatre, starring as lead actress in critically acclaimed films Vermilion and Desperate Remedies.

She has also featured in TV shows such as Shortland Street and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Her most recent journey has been a newfound passion for te reo Māori. Ward-Lealand, who is Pākehā and a second language learner of te reo, spoke to Te Karere in 2015 about the need for non-Māori to become bilingual in the language.

"Ka noho au ki Aotearoa… ko tēnei te reo taketake o tēnei whenua, nō reira me ako au (I live in Aotearoa New Zealand… it's the indigenous language of this land, so I should learn it)."

In a statement, former Māori Language Commissioner Tā Timoti Kāretu said he was thrilled to hear of her appointment onto the board.

"This is in line with Koro Wetere's vision of including Pākehā on the board to ensure the survival of Te Reo Māori."

She was gifted the name Te Atamira (The Stage) by Tā Timoti and the late professor Te Wharehuia Milroy, an ode to her work on the theatrical stage. Speaking candidly about this in 2020, she said it was a challenge for her to strive harder to spread the Māori language far and wide.

"Kua takoto te mānuka… mēnā ka tū ahau i te atamira me hāpai, me tautoko, me whakatairanga i te reo Māori (The challenge has been set… if I am given a platform, I must champion and support te reo Māori)."

In 2020, Ward-Lealand received the prestigious New Zealand of the Year Award for her commitment to performing arts and te reo Māori.

