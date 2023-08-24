New Zealand

Three's not a crowd: Queenstown's first triple-person swing proposed

10:49am
Kawarau Bridge, Queenstown.

Kawarau Bridge, Queenstown.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand is applying for consent to develop Queenstown’s first triple-person swing at its Kawarau Bungy Bridge site.

The proposed swing is designed to launch from a dedicated platform on the upper northern banks of the Kawarau River, allowing participants to swing 30-35 metres high across the river.

It's designed to be adaptable for single, tandem or three-person rides, adding another element to the existing bungy and zip ride experiences at the site, which was also the world's first commercial bungy location.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand chief executive David Mitchell said the company is excited to design a new swing experience for Queenstown.

“The Kawarau Bridge site is an incredible location and our original site,” he said. “The Kawarau Swing will be a bespoke experience and quite unlike anything else on offer in New Zealand – you can fly solo or swing together with the kids. It hits that sweet spot between the full-on adrenalin rush of a bungy and the pure joy of a zipride."

The swing offers an alternative for people visiting the historical site but cannot participate in or are not ready for the bungy.

The resource consent application for the swing has been lodged with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council. AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand aim to have the swing fully operational by spring 2025 if the applications are successful.

