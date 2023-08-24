National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

National MP Tim van de Molen has been stripped of his portfolios by Christopher Luxon after the Privileges Committee found his actions in a select committee were in contempt of Parliament.

An independent investigation into van de Molen's actions at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee were "aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional and with an element that was objectively threatening, but not in the sense of physical violence".

The incident involved Labour's Shannan Halbert.

Leader Christopher Luxon said van de Molen's behaviour wasn't up to the standard he expected.

“Tim has had a difficult year personally over the last year, but that does not excuse any MP indulging in the behaviour described in the report.

“Tim accepts all the findings and has publicly apologised. He has also committed to seeking coaching support to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Following a discussion with Tim this morning, I have removed all his portfolio responsibilities – namely Defence, Veterans, Building and Construction, ACC."

The committee found van de Molen's behaviour was such that Parliamentary staff considered calling security.

"We find that Mr van de Molen’s conduct towards Mr Halbert amounted to threatening him, that Mr Halbert was impeded in the discharge of his duties as a member, and that in doing so, Mr van de Molen committed a contempt of the House."

It accepted he didn't mean to threaten or intimidate Halbert, but "Mr van de Molen’s physical positioning, his words, tone, and failure to move aside when asked—justify a finding that his conduct was objectively threatening".

Labour's Rachel Boyack made the original complaint.

'No place for that sort of behaviour'

Halbert said he had accepted an apology from van de Molen.

"It was really intimidating at the time. Tim had concerns about the question allocation [in the select committee], I thought as a chair I always act very fairly.

"I certainly did feel threatened at the time, I was seated and Tim was standing, but I've accepted his apology and I will work with him in the future.

"There's no place for that sort of behaviour, for threatening behaviour or intimidation in Parliament. It's not just about myself, it's about my colleagues [who] were in the room and particularly the staff and the team of clerks at the time."

He said whether van de Molen should step down as an MP was up to the Privileges Committee.

Halbert said he attempted to resolve the issue with van de Molen but "that wasn't acknowledged at the time".

"It was also acknowledged with his whip. At that time they saw that there wasn't an incident.

"I know as a junior whip that I should an incident come about one of my team members, I would act on that and ensure that the incident was resolved as quickly as possible and that's not what I happened here. I think the National Party certainly should have looked into it further at the time."

Fellow Labour MP Willie Jackson said no deserved to be intimidated.

"We all have robust opinions, I probably have as many robust views and debates as anyone but I haven't threatened anyone yet and don't intend to.

"He's got to be punished, and he deserves it and he should apologise too."