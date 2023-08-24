Politics
1News

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

2:12pm
An independent investigation into van de Molen's actions at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee were "aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional and with an element that was objectively threatening, but not in the sense of physical violence".

An independent investigation into van de Molen's actions at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee were "aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional and with an element that was objectively threatening, but not in the sense of physical violence". (Source: 1News)

National MP Tim van de Molen has been stripped of his portfolios by Christopher Luxon after the Privileges Committee found his actions in a select committee were in contempt of Parliament.

An independent investigation into van de Molen's actions at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee were "aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional and with an element that was objectively threatening, but not in the sense of physical violence".

The incident involved Labour's Shannan Halbert.

Leader Christopher Luxon said van de Molen's behaviour wasn't up to the standard he expected.

“Tim has had a difficult year personally over the last year, but that does not excuse any MP indulging in the behaviour described in the report.

“Tim accepts all the findings and has publicly apologised. He has also committed to seeking coaching support to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Following a discussion with Tim this morning, I have removed all his portfolio responsibilities – namely Defence, Veterans, Building and Construction, ACC."

The committee found van de Molen's behaviour was such that Parliamentary staff considered calling security.

"We find that Mr van de Molen’s conduct towards Mr Halbert amounted to threatening him, that Mr Halbert was impeded in the discharge of his duties as a member, and that in doing so, Mr van de Molen committed a contempt of the House."

It accepted he didn't mean to threaten or intimidate Halbert, but "Mr van de Molen’s physical positioning, his words, tone, and failure to move aside when asked—justify a finding that his conduct was objectively threatening".

Labour's Rachel Boyack made the original complaint.

'No place for that sort of behaviour'

Halbert said he had accepted an apology from van de Molen.

"It was really intimidating at the time. Tim had concerns about the question allocation [in the select committee], I thought as a chair I always act very fairly.

"I certainly did feel threatened at the time, I was seated and Tim was standing, but I've accepted his apology and I will work with him in the future.

"There's no place for that sort of behaviour, for threatening behaviour or intimidation in Parliament. It's not just about myself, it's about my colleagues [who] were in the room and particularly the staff and the team of clerks at the time."

He said whether van de Molen should step down as an MP was up to the Privileges Committee.

Halbert said he attempted to resolve the issue with van de Molen but "that wasn't acknowledged at the time".

"It was also acknowledged with his whip. At that time they saw that there wasn't an incident.

"I know as a junior whip that I should an incident come about one of my team members, I would act on that and ensure that the incident was resolved as quickly as possible and that's not what I happened here. I think the National Party certainly should have looked into it further at the time."

Fellow Labour MP Willie Jackson said no deserved to be intimidated.

"We all have robust opinions, I probably have as many robust views and debates as anyone but I haven't threatened anyone yet and don't intend to.

"He's got to be punished, and he deserves it and he should apologise too."

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Analysis: This week’s poll results weren’t good news for Labour, but Luxon’s PM rating is also uninspiring.

5:00am

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

The prime minister said his 4-year-old daughter was in the hospital for treatment for a blood condition.

7:33pm

ACT's Seymour 'happy' another candidate left a month ago

ACT's Seymour 'happy' another candidate left a month ago

4:14pm

3:33

Michael Wood ordered to apologise to Parliament over shareholdings

Michael Wood ordered to apologise to Parliament over shareholdings

Wed, Aug 23

ACT candidate who compared vaccine mandates to concentration camps quits

ACT candidate who compared vaccine mandates to concentration camps quits

Wed, Aug 23

3:33

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

Wed, Aug 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

22 mins ago

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

30 mins ago

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

47 mins ago

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

2:12pm

BREAKING

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22